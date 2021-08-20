Armenia MOD announces start of 3-month training for reservists

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia has announced the training, from August 25 to November 25, for the reservists who are registered in the first category of the first group of the country’s reservists.
As Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the MOD, these reservists will also be engaged in combat duty, if necessary.
Over the course of this training, the citizens will be considered servicemen, will enjoy all the benefits and social benefits provided for the servicemen, their civilian jobs will be preserved, and they will receive a salary for each month of this training.