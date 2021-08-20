News
Friday
August 20
ArmLur.am: Internal investigation underway at Armenia MOD on finding of 3 soldiers dead in Syunik Province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

An internal investigation has been launched at the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia on the finding of three soldiers dead at a military unit in Syunik Province, ArmLur.am writes.

The powers of those in charge of this military unit have been suspended until the end of the investigation.

The MOD is trying to determine which of the officials has shown inaction in this regard.

According to the reliable information of ArmLur.am, by the order of Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan, Artur Grigoryan has been dismissed as head of the Sisian city department of the MOD Military Police.

By another order of the defense minister, Arayik Minasyan has been sacked as commander of the Goris city military unit.

ArmLur.am sources report that these dismissals are connected with finding of the aforesaid three soldiers dead.

Army Privates Gor Sahakyan, Levon Harutyunyan, and Murad Muradyan were found dead Friday—and with gunshot wounds on their bodies.

The Investigation Committee of Armenia has opened a criminal case into this incident.

On the same day, a conscript from the same military unit as the aforesaid three soldiers was detained on suspicion of committing the crime.

The criminal investigation continues.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
