Remarkable item discovered during excavations in Van Province

Tombs dating back to centuries before Christ were found during excavations in Gurpinar (Gorge of Armenians) district of Van Province, and it turns out that this sector of the province used to be a settlement back in the Iron Age.
As reported by Akunq.net, the tombs are a reflection of the customs of burying the deceased in the civilization of the Armenian Urartu Kingdom.
There are twenty people participating in the excavation and are led by Director of the Museum of Van Erol Uslu. Dr. Hanifi Biber is working with the team as a counselor.
In an interview with Akunq.net, Biber stated that there is evidence that the district has a nearly 5,000-year-old history. The most interesting item discovered after the excavations is a hearth dating back to the Bronze Age. Specialists assume that the hearth was used to prepare food.
The excavations in Van will continue next year as well.