Turkish-Armenian MP raises issue of destruction of Armenian cemetery in Ankara

In the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Turkish-Armenian MP Garo Paylan raised the issue of the constant destruction of an Armenian cemetery in Ankara. He particularly submitted an inquiry to the presidency of the Turkish parliament and demanded that Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Noury Ersoy respond to the inquiry.
According to Akunq.net, even though the Stanoz Armenian cemetery in Yenikent district of Ankara traces back to 600 years, it is neglected by the competent authorities, as a result of which it has become a target for thieves.
In his inquiry, Paylan stated the following: “According to the presses, this cemetery, which has columns dating back to the Hellenic era, was recently opened by thieves who removed human bones from the tombs. After receiving an alarm, police officers and specialists of the municipality conducted a study at the cemetery, and the opened tombs were closed.”
Paylan also addressed the Minister of Culture and Tourism of Turkey with the following questions in writing:
“Why aren’t you taking care of the Stanoz Armenian cemetery in Ankara?
Have you taken any measure to identify those who caused damage to the Stanoz Armenian cemetery?
What are you doing to make sure there are no cases of theft causing great damage to cultural institutions?
What are you doing to take care of several Armenian cemeteries that are abandoned in Turkey?”