16 prominent politicians join Australian Friends of Artsakh group

Federal Senators Andrew Bragg and Janet Rice lead a group of 16 prominent additions to the ever-growing cohort of the Australian Friends of Artsakh, helping mark the two-year anniversary of the network established to support the right to self-determination of the Armenian Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).
The Australian Friends of Artsakh was launched in August 2019, when the ANC-AU and Kaylar Michaelian—the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh in Australia—hosted a delegation from Artsakh, led by then-Foreign Minister, Masis Mayilian and MP Davit Ishkhanyan.
The network has grown from 40 inaugural signatories to now number over 70 prominent Australians.
The latest additions to the group include Federal Senators Andrew Bragg and Janet Rice, New South Wales Parliamentarians Damien Tudehope MLC, Janelle Saffin MP, James Griffin MP, Mark Coure MP and Anna Watson MP, as well as South Australian legislators Joe Szakacs MP, Sam Duluk MP, Zoe Bettison MP, Andrea Michaels MP, Irene Pnevmatikos MLC and Tammy Franks MLC—the South Australian additions follow the Parliament of South Australia recognizing the right to self-determination of Artsakh during Azerbaijan’s latest invasion of the indigenous Armenian homeland in 2020.
The group also features religious leaders and academics, along with former politicians, including Australia’s former treasurer and the first Federal parliamentarian of Armenian origin, Joe Hockey.