Putin, Merkel begin talks at Kremlin

President of Russia Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel began their talks at the Kremlin. Putin stated that Germany remains one of the key partners of the Russian Federation in Europe and the world, TASS reported.
According to Putin, the German Chancellor’s visit to the Russian Federation simply won’t be her last visit as Chancellor, it will also be a seriously substantive visit. “Germany is also Russia’s second trade and economic partner after China. Although there was rather serious decline in 2020, now trade turnover has almost doubled during the first six months,” Putin said.