Armenia, Karabakh FMs discuss situation due to Azerbaijan-Turkey aggression

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s newly appointed Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday had a telephone conversation with Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Foreign Minister David Babayan.
As Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the website of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, first, Babayan congratulated Mirzoyan on assuming the accountable post of Foreign Minister at an important time for both Armenia and Artsakh.
They stressed the importance of further development of effective cooperation and holding regular consultations between the foreign ministries of Armenia and Artsakh.
Touching upon the Karabakh issue, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Artsakh stressed the need to resume the Karabakh peace process and the conflict’s comprehensive and lasting settlement within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.
The interlocutors discussed the situation on the ground as a result of the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression, and the efforts being made on the spot to address the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.
Also, they stressed the inadmissibility of the provocative actions being carried out by the Azerbaijani armed forces on the borders of Armenia and Artsakh, and said is a serious threat to regional peace and stability