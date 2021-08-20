Putin gives Merkel flower bouquet, her mobile phone's ringtone heard at that moment

Before talks, President of Russia Vladimir Putin gave a flower bouquet to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is currently in Russia.

According to RIA Novosti, a ringtone was suddenly heard in the beginning of the meeting, and it turned out that the German Chancellor had apparently forgotten to turn off her mobile phone.

While the Russian leader was delivering welcoming remarks, a ringtone was heard; at first, it seemed as though nobody knew how to react, but later, Merkel understood, took out her mobile phone and probably turned it off or put it on vibration. Putin showed that he hadn’t paid attention to this and continued his speech.

Merkel on Friday arrived in Moscow, and this will most likely be her last visit to Russia. In September, Germany will hold the elections of the Bundestag which she won’t run in. After her meeting with Putin, Merkel will visit Kyiv on Aug. 22. Among the issues to be discussed during the visit are the economy, energetic security and pressing international issues.