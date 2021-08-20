News
Friday
August 20
Friday
August 20
Taliban to not announce members of future government until Aug. 31
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Taliban aren’t planning to make a decision on or announce the members of the future government until the last day of pullout of US troops, that is, Aug. 31, AP reported, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.

The leading negotiator of the Taliban Anas Hakani says the Taliban have sealed a deal with the US to “not do anything” until the troops are pulled out.

Hakani’s statement sparks concerns about what the Taliban might plan to do after Aug. 31 and whether they will fulfill their promise to include officials who are not members of the Taliban in the government.
