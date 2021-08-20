Ardshinbank and Russian Fora-Bank offer instant money transfers by phone number

Users of the Russian Fora-Bank mobile application can now transfer money from their mobile phone to Ardshinbank customers’ current or card account. To make a transfer, it is enough to know only the transfer recipient’s phone number.
To make a transfer via the Fora -Bank mobile application, select the section "Payments" → "MIG transfers to Armenia (ArdshinBank)" → money withdrawal account, then enter the recipient's phone number and the payment amount. Before paying, you need to check the full name of the recipient of the transfer, and then confirm the transfer (the "Pay" button).
The service will be provided at minimum rates: the commission for the transfer is 1% of the transfer amount, at least 100 rubles, but not more than 3,000 rubles. The minimum amount of one transfer is 100 rubles, the maximum is 500,000 rubles. The maximum amount of monthly transfers is 500,000 rubles. The transferred amount is credited to the account or to the card of the client of Ardshinbank within a few seconds in the currency of the recipient's account.
The recipient of the transfer must:
- have a current or card account in AMD in Ardshinbank;
- provide the sender with a valid mobile phone number registered with Ardshinbank.
Using the mobile application of Ardshinbank, the client can deposit the received funds, transfer them to a savings account, pay utility bills, pay for goods and services wirelessly or withdraw money from his debit card for free at 315 ATMs throughout Armenia. Let us recall that without visiting the bank, you can make online transfers to anywhere in the world via the Ardshinbank mobile application.
Ardshinbank is regulated by the Central Bank of the Republic of Armenia.