News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 20
USD
490.11
EUR
572.15
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.11
EUR
572.15
RUB
6.58
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Dollar still dropping in Armenia
Dollar still dropping in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 490.11/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.58 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 572.15 (down by AMD 1.71), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 667.33 (down by AMD 4.42), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.58 (down by AMD 0.04) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 367.78, AMD 28,080.48 and AMD 15,316.19, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar continues losing value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went on dropping in the country…
 Armenia PM Pashinyan: We shall eradicate extreme poverty
“Of course, jobs have been created and are being created in Armenia, but”…
 Armenia minimum average annual GDP growth rate shall be 7%, as per government plan
According to the PM, the government's economic targets by the year 2026 are…
 Armenia premier: We will have different quality railway by 2024
Significant changes are also taking place in air transport…
 Armenia government holding Cabinet meeting
There are 39 matters on the agenda…
 Dollar drops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went down in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos