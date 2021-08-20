Health minister: Monitoring requirement to wear face masks indoors will help curb spread of COVID-19 in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Health, Anahit Avanesyan, had a working meeting-discussion with the directors of Armenia’s medical centers that are treating COVID-19 patients, and the people in charge of the field.

As Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Health, due to the current increase in coronavirus cases in Armenia, the specialists discussed the specifics of the new strains of COVID-19, the prevention of the spread of this virus as much as possible, the work planned in medical centers, and the strategy of developing and applying new treatment methods.

Those in charge of the sphere emphasized that the respective situation in Armenia’s hospitals is still under control, and, also, reflected on the external and internal challenges related to the increase in global indicators in terms of coronavirus cases.

"The requirements for the implementation of anti-epidemic rules, monitoring of them are already being tightened. (…).

The Health and Labor Inspectorate Body, in its turn, has clear instructions on tightening control over the requirement to wear a [face] mask indoors, which, perhaps, will help curb the spread of the infection," Avanesyan said.

Summing up the meeting, the specialists touched upon the vaccination process, too, and stressed its importance. Although the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations has increased in Armenia, according to doctors, it is still unsatisfactory. Therefore, all necessary measures should be taken to work more systematically and effectively before the start of the new school year as well in Armenia, preventing an increase in the risks of this pandemic.