Armenian police-border guards leave for military posts

A relay of combat service of police troops was carried out recently. As reported the Police of Armenia, First Deputy Chief of Police Aram Hovhannisyan, Deputy Chief of Police Kamo Tsutsulyan and head of department Vardan Vardanyan went to see off the police-border guards.
In his speech, commander of the police troops Hayk Babayan stated that making a contribution to homeland defense is a great honor and pride for every officer of a military unit. Babayan’s speech was followed by a blessing and oath ceremony, after which the police-border guards marched and left for military posts.