Armenia health minister: COVID-19 has rejuvenated
Armenia health minister: COVID-19 has rejuvenated
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

COVID-19 has rejuvenated and is developing faster. This is what Minister of Health of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan wrote on her Facebook page, adding the following:

“Two patients aged 22 and 28 with COVID-19 are at the reanimation unit of Surb Grigor Lusavorich Hospital at this moment.

The patients are on ventilators and are in extremely critical condition.

Statistics show that the indicator of the difficult course of the disease and hospitalization of people under 50 and children as a result of COVID-19 has grown around the world.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
