9,000 people evacuated from Afghanistan by US since Aug. 15

Nine thousand people have been evacuated from Kabul International Airport ever since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, the White House’s Communications Director Kate Bedingfield told CNN.
Bedingfield said the President is extremely focused on this and the government is doing everything possible to make sure people are evacuated from the country as soon as possible.
The number of Americans remaining in Afghanistan remains unknown. According to Bedingfield, the main problem is that there is no information about how many people have left the country on their own before the fall of Kabul and the start of evacuation.