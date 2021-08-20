Armenia police enhance service in Kapan and Goris

On the evenings of August 16 and 17, police officers in Kapan and Goris, in cooperation with the Regional Police Department of Syunik Province of Armenia and road police officers serving in Syunik Province, enhanced service in Kapan and Goris, as reported by the Police of Armenia.
During the enhanced service, police officers checked vehicles, apprehended a few people on various suspicions, conducted searches and inspections during which they detected illegally kept weapons and ammunition, bludgeons and more. They also detected several dozens of traffic violations and drew up records on them.
Such enhanced services are on a regular basis.