Armenia MOD strictly criticizes companies catering the army, orders to fix the shortcomings quickly
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Today Minister of Defense of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan met with representatives of catering companies that provide food and provide maintenance services upon the requests of the Ministry of Defense, as reported the Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, representatives of the Department of Rear of the Armed Forces and the Military Police of the Defense Ministry presented the violations recorded as a result of inspections and mentioned that, in some cases, the quality of food and services at military units don’t meet the requirements of contracts concluded with the companies.

The defense minister strictly criticized the companies having committed violations during the preparation and maintenance of food for servicemen and instructed to eliminate all the shortcomings within a reasonable timeframe. He also ordered the Military Police to conduct oversight in cafeterias and food storage rooms and apply all laws against companies that commit violations.
