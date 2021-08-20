Merkel asks Putin to focus on humanitarian issues during negotiations with Taliban

During talks with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel asked Putin to focus on humanitarian issues during negotiations with the Taliban, TASS reported.

“I informed the President of the Russian Federation that, from Germany’s perspective, the current primary issue is the provision of assistance to people who cooperated with Germany in Afghanistan during the past 20 years of NATO’s operations. It is necessary to provide them with safe shelters and transport as many people as possible to Germany over the next few days. I have asked the Russian side to indicate the UN’s humanitarian aid in Afghanistan during negotiations with the Taliban,” she said.

In his turn, Putin called on preventing the infiltration of terrorists from Afghanistan into the territories of neighboring countries, including under the veil of refugees.

“We see that the Taliban have declared the end of military operations, started establishing public order and promised to guarantee the security of the local residents and foreign diplomatic representations. The international community needs to closely follow this process,” Putin said.