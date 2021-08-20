Armenia's defense and high-tech industry ministers meet with representatives of military industrial enterprises

Minister of Defense of Armenia Arshak Karapetyan and Minister of High-Tech Industry Vahagn Khachaturyan today met with representatives of domestic military industrial enterprises at the administrative complex of the Ministry of Defense, as reported the Armenian MOD.
The performance evaluation and timetable of activities of organizations, the existing obstacles in the process of procurement and tenders and the need for amendments to the laws aimed at overcoming the obstacles were discussed during the meeting attended by the leadership of the Armed Forces.
At the end of the meeting, Karapetyan assigned the officials in charge of procurement to rule out discrepancies in the procurement plan for next year, especially the possible existence of artificial barriers.