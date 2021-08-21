Armenia Security Council Secretary fails to answer question whether Turkey is enemy or not

During his interview aired on Armenian Public Television, touching upon the provisions regarding relations with Turkey stated in the new government program, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan fell short of answering the question whether Turkey is an enemy for Armenia or not.

Based on the government’s new program, Turkey’s blatant involvement in the 44-day war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) had a negative impact, but Armenia is always ready for normalization of relations with Turkey without preconditions, which arises from the interests of regional stability and development. Even today, Armenia is willing to make efforts to normalize ties with Turkey in order to gradually establish normal relations.

In this case, where is it written that Turkey is Armenia’s enemy? After all, this was stipulated in Armenia’s national security strategy. In response to this, Grigoryan said the following:

“Overall, Armenia’s position has been the same throughout the past 30 years. All governments of Armenia have supported the normalization of relations with Turkey without preconditions. Trilateral talks over the unblocking of transport links with Azerbaijan are in progress, and there is a logic that the unblocking needs to have a wider context. For this, reason, the government plans to adopt such approaches in its program.”

Asked if Turkey is no longer an enemy for Armenia, Grigoryan didn’t give a specific answer and said the following:

“Basically, these are our approaches which are stated in our program. The government’s program envisages changes in the Security Strategy and the military doctrine, and the answers to these questions will be given.”