Aravot.am: Son of ex-mayor of Armenia's Gyumri released

Spartak Ghukasyan, son of ex-mayor of Gyumri Vardan Ghukasyan, has been released, as reported by Aravot.am.

According to the source, Senior Investigator for Particularly Important Cases of the Shirak Regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia had filed a motion with the Court of General Jurisdiction of Shirak Province to remand Spartak for two months as a pre-trial measure. However, the court rejected the motion, and Spartak Ghukasyan was released a short while ago.

Spartak Ghukasyan, who is known for his criminal record, was detained yesterday after being charged with making threats to the head of the Criminal Intelligence Unit of the Police of Armenia.

According to official press release of the Investigative Committee, a female resident of Gyumri submitted an application according to which on 17 August 2021 at around 11:00-11:15 p.m. former mayor of Gyumri Vardan Ghukasyan, as well as his son, Spartak Ghukasyan and three or four men entered her house to clarify things with her grandson.