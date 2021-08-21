Armenia Security Council Secretary on term of military service and border protection

There is a need to cut the time limits for fixed-term military service. The concept paper on reforms in the army is ready, intensive reforms will be made, and within that logic, we intend to make a transition to the model of a professional army. This is what Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan declared in an interview aired on Armenian Public Television, touching upon the provisions in the new government program with regard to the reforms in the Armed Forces.

“A professional army doesn’t mean contractual military service. It implies the fact that a person must spend all of his time on serving in the military. For instance, in the case of contractual service, servants serve on the border for a while, and then they are free for a while. We want to completely change these approaches. We want to completely transfer border control and protection to the Border Guard Troops. For this purpose, the National Security Service must increase the number of border guard troops, and the army must entirely be focused on gaining skills in military service. Only when a need for border defense emerges will the army be involved in military operations,” Grigoryan stated.