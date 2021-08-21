News
Armenia Ombudsman sends Aliyev's speeches containing hate to Armenian state bodies and NGOs
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

We have set aside the parts of the interview that the President of Azerbaijan gave to CNN Türk on August 14 and the speeches he gave during visits to Karvachar and Berdzor which contain Armenophobia and hostility and have sent them to all deputies of the National Assembly of Armenia, the Armenian government and law-enforcement authorities, as well as non-governmental organizations in Armenian and English. This is what Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“The problem is that, with these speeches, he is generating hatred towards all Armenians and the populations of Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), making threats, as well as remarks that are offensive and inflame hostility. These speeches undermine peace.

The cruelties of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces against the soldiers and civilians of the Armenian side, including the beheadings, tortures and murders attest to the fact that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces committed them by being inspired by their Commander-in-Chief.

The massive violations of the rights of residents on the borders of Armenia (gunshots fired at villages, threats to civilians, robberies, etc.) are the direct consequences of such policy of Azerbaijan.

The Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia always conducts studies on the messages and speeches of the authorities of Azerbaijan in order to document evidence of hostility and Armenophobic policy under the high patronage of the State. Moreover, the speeches are studied in Azerbaijani first.

The Human Rights Defender of Armenia does all this in order to prevent violations of human rights and eliminate the existing infringements,” he added.
