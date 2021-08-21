Taliban to present system of governance in Afghanistan soon

The Taliban will be presenting the new political system of governance in Afghanistan in the next few weeks, as reported by Reuters.
“Experts on law, religion and foreign policy are planning to introduce a new system of governance in the next few weeks,” a representative of the Taliban said, adding that the Taliban will seek to protect the interests of the whole population with the new form of governance.
Based on the agreements of Kabul and the United States on the pullout of Western troops, Afghanistan must not into a bridgehead for international terrorism again. The Taliban’s representative didn’t provide details of the discussion.