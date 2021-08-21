News
First Holy Mass to be served at Three Altars Armenian Church in Turkey's Malatia after long interval (PHOTO)
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Society

Renovation of the Three Altars (Holy Trinity) Armenian Church in Malatia (Turkey) is over and will now serve as a church and cultural center (the first Holy Mass will be served on Aug. 29).

As reported by Akunq.net, representative of HAY-DER organization of Malatia Kevork Ozkaragyoz provided Agos Weekly with details about the reopening of the church. According to him, for a century, the church was in ruins, and HAY-DER organization assumed the responsibility to renovate the structure, particularly the altars and baptistery.

From now on, the church will conduct holy masses, baptisms and wedding ceremonies for the local Armenian community and will serve as a cultural center. The words “Three Altars Church of Malatia-Tashhoran Cultural Center” are written in Turkish, Armenian and English near the entrance to the church.

On August 26, the church will be officially reopened and consecrated, and Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Sahag Mashalian will serve the first Holy Mass. For years, the structure was registered as a church in the registry of Malatia Municipality and is located at a 250-meter distance from the district in which Hrant Dink was born.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
