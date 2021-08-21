About 12,000 people have left Afghanistan ever since Taliban seized Kabul

Nearly 12,000 foreign and Afghan employees of embassies and international humanitarian groups have left Afghanistan sever since the Taliban seized Kabul, as reported by Associated Press.
A NATO representative, who asked to remain anonymous, said the process of evacuation is slow since it’s risky, adding that NATO doesn’t want any clash between Taliban and peaceful civilians beyond the borders of the airport.
Earlier, the Taliban had declared that Western nations “can develop a better evacuation plan” with regard to the disturbances that took place at the airport in Kabul.