No access to certain websites under Taliban's control
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Five websites that the Taliban were using in Afghanistan and abroad to spread propaganda have suddenly become inaccessible, The Washington Post reported.

According to The Washington Post, the reason for this remains unclear. All the five websites on which content was published in different languages used to use the services offered by CloudFlare. CloudFlare still hasn’t reported whether the website continues to provide services or not.

The Washington Post also reports that several groups of the Taliban in WhatsApp have also stopped operating.
