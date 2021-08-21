Analyst: Armenia's new Ambassador to US has neither addresses nor met with Armenian American community

Armenia’s newly appointed Ambassador to Washington has only held one meeting so far, is totally absent on social networks and turns off comments on the official page of the Embassy of Armenia. This is what international relations specialist Suren Sargsyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“Armenia and Azerbaijan sent new Ambassadors to the United States of America on literally the same days

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan has even changed his image (Tthe former Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Ankara shaved his moustache when he came to the US). Based on my information, the Ambassador has already had nearly a dozen meetings with several ambassadors accredited to Washington and other figures. Ambassador Ibrahim knows Washington very well since he has studied and worked in the United States. He is a weighty figure, and it’s clear that not everyone would be appointed Ambassador to Ankara or Washington. Now he has come to the United States and will actively work against Armenians along with Turkish lobbyists. As a matter of fact, he is also starting to hold a number of meetings with active members of the community in order to mobilize the resources of the Azerbaijani-American community.

Armenia’s newly appointed Ambassador to Washington has only held one meeting so far, is totally absent on social networks and turns off comments on the official page of the Embassy of Armenia. Ambassador Makunts hasn’t addressed the Armenian community and hasn’t held meetings with active members of the Armenian communities of various cities of the United States,” he wrote.