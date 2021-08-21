Karabakh emergency situations service: Searches for remains of servicemen being conducted in Martuni

The searches for the remains of servicemen killed during the large-scale hostilities that Azerbaijan launched in 2020 and deemed to be missing continue to this day.
The State Service for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) told Armenian News-NEWS.am that a rescue squad is searching for the remains in the territories of Martuni region that were seized by Azerbaijan and will provide further information about the results.
To this day, the remains of a total of 1,645 servicemen have been removed from the occupied territories of Artsakh.