Azerbaijanis destroy statue of USSR Marshal Khanperyants in Karabakh, set MiG-17 fighter jet aside (PHOTO)

Azerbaijanis continue cultural vandalism in the seized territories of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), as reported on war.karabakhrecords.info.
Azerbaijani soldiers are not only destroying Armenian churches and cross-stones (khachkars), the memorials dedicated to the first war in Artsakh and Armenian cemeteries, but also the statues of marshals of Armenian descent who played a role in the victory over Nazism during WWII and the memorials dedicated to WWII.
The satellite photos taken in July 2021 clearly show that in Mets Tagher village of Hadrut region of Artsakh the Azerbaijanis destroyed the bust of Aviation Marshal of the former USSR Armenak Khanperyants (Sergey Khudyakov), who was originally from Artsakh.
The satellite photos taken before the war show the bust of the marshal and the MiG-17 fighter jet located in the premises of the house-museum. However, in the photos taken months after the war, the bust of Armenak Khanperyants is missing in the same area, and the MiG-17 fighter jet is partially broken and thrown on the side.
Earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh Davit Babayan had also informed that the monument to Sergey Khudyakov (Armenak Khamperyants) in Mets Tagher village, the statue of Colonel-General Sergey Sardarov (one of the founding fathers of the air defense system of the former USSR) and the statue dedicated to the memory of Admiral Hovhannes Isakov in Azokh village are destroyed.