Saturday
August 21
Saturday
August 21
Karabakh President visits Yerevan, meets with reps of NGOs dealing with issues of citizens displaced from Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Today, at the Permanent Representation of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in Yerevan, President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan met with representatives of NGOs dealing with the problems of citizens displaced from Artsakh in consequence of the 44-day war [in Nagorno-Karabakh], as reported by the Staff of the President.

The participants of the meeting discussed the legal and social issues concerning the people of Artsakh who have temporarily settled in Armenia and talked about the importance of the social programs required for their return to Artsakh, as well as the already launched and to-be-launched social programs.

The head of state listened to the NGOs' representatives as they shared their comments and suggestions and promised to explore them in detail.
