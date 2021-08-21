4 citizens apprehended, children hurt during protest in Yerevan

Four citizens were apprehended after a scuffle between citizens and police officers during a protest in Yerevan today. This is what protester Lusine Grigoryan wrote on her Facebook page.
She also mentioned that apprehended protester Seda Grigoryan is at the local police station.
“They took four citizens. They hurt children and are running over them,” she added.
As reported earlier, the construction of a high-rise building is underway in the aforesaid neighborhood these days, but the local residents claim that this construction is illegal.