Karabakh President meets with Armenia FM Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today met with newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.
President Harutyunyan wished Ararat Mirzoyan success in the major task of overcoming the foreign policy challenges and underscored the vital significance in terms of chronology, as reported the Staff of the President of Artsakh.
The interlocutors touched upon the current situation in Artsakh and the actions being taken to solve the current humanitarian and social issues, attaching importance to the strengthening of the constant ties and cooperation between the government agencies of Armenia and Artsakh.
Harutyunyan and Mirzoyan also stressed the need for resumption of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process within the scope of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group and particularly emphasized the importance of recognition of the right of the people of Artsakh to live in their historic homeland and their right to self-determination.
The situation created as a result of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ provocations on the border of Armenia and on the line of contact with Artsakh was also discussed during the meeting.