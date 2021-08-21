News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 21
USD
490.11
EUR
572.15
RUB
6.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.11
EUR
572.15
RUB
6.58
Show news feed
Karabakh President meets with Armenia FM Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan
Karabakh President meets with Armenia FM Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today met with newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.

President Harutyunyan wished Ararat Mirzoyan success in the major task of overcoming the foreign policy challenges and underscored the vital significance in terms of chronology, as reported the Staff of the President of Artsakh.

The interlocutors touched upon the current situation in Artsakh and the actions being taken to solve the current humanitarian and social issues, attaching importance to the strengthening of the constant ties and cooperation between the government agencies of Armenia and Artsakh.

Harutyunyan and Mirzoyan also stressed the need for resumption of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process within the scope of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group and particularly emphasized the importance of recognition of the right of the people of Artsakh to live in their historic homeland and their right to self-determination.

The situation created as a result of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces’ provocations on the border of Armenia and on the line of contact with Artsakh was also discussed during the meeting.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to return to discussions under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group
“Continued tensions along the...
 Azerbaijanis destroy statue of USSR Marshal Khanperyants in Karabakh, set MiG-17 fighter jet aside (PHOTO)
The satellite photos taken before the...
 Karabakh emergency situations service: Searches for remains of servicemen being conducted in Martuni
To this day, the remains of a total of...
 Armenia Ombudsman sends Aliyev's speeches containing hate to Armenian state bodies and NGOs
The cruelties of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces against...
 Karabakh emergency situations service: Searches for remains of servicemen in Fizuli region were fruitless
The Service also reported that...
 Armenia, Karabakh FMs discuss situation due to Azerbaijan-Turkey aggression
Ararat Mirzoyan and David Babayan had a telephone conversation…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos