Armenia Ombudsman sends rapid reaction group to site of protest in Yerevan and hospital

By the assignment of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, rapid reaction groups visited the site of the protest taking place in Yerevan (“Fizgaradok”) and the hospital, as reported the Public Relations Department of the Office of the Human Rights Defender.
One of the groups is already at “Fizgaradok”. The aim of the visit to the hospital is to see the child who, according to reports that were released, was hit in the stomach by police officers.
Earlier, by the assignment of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, a rapid reaction group had visited the police station in Yerevan to see apprehended protesters.