Armenia PM, France President discuss current situation in the region

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today had a telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron, as reported the Staff of the Prime Minister of Armenia.
“The interlocutors discussed the situation in the region and the recent developments unfolding in the region. They stressed the importance of resumption of the peace process under the auspices of the Co-Chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group for a political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Prime Minister Pashinyan highly appreciated President Macron’s efforts for the establishment of durable peace and stability in the region.
The parties also touched upon the bilateral relations between Armenia and France and the prospects for deepening of cooperation in several sectors,” the press release reads.