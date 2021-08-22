His Holiness Karekin II meets in Vienna with Armenian soldiers injured during recent Karabakh war

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II today in Vienna had a meeting with soldiers who received severe injuries during the recent war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and their family members who have been receiving treatment at high-class medical institutions under the auspices of the Austrian Catholic Church, with the blessing of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and at the invitation of the Pontifical Delegation of Central Europe since April of this year, as reported the Information System of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

The Supreme Patriarch gave his pontifical blessings to the soldiers and their families and learned, with satisfaction, that two soldiers returned to Armenia after successful surgeries, the placement of prostheses of extremities and rehabilitative therapy.

The Supreme Patriarch emphasized that the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and all of its dioceses around the world have always supported and supports the Armenian Army, Armenian soldiers and their families. During the meeting, the Catholicos of All Armenians prayed for all wounded soldiers, wishing them speedy recovery, strength of spirit and the help of God.

On this occasion, the Supreme Patriarch gave his pontifical blessing to Patriarchal Delegate of Central Europe, Bishop Tiran Petrosyan and members of the Austrian-Armenian community.