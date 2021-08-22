US State Department recently hit by cyber attack

The U.S. Department of State was recently hit by a cyber attack, and notifications of a possible serious breach were made by the Department of Defense Cyber Command, a Fox News reporter tweeted on Saturday, Reuters reported.
It is unclear when the breach was discovered, but it is believed to have happened a couple of weeks ago, according to the Fox News reporter's Twitter thread. The reporter added the State Department's ongoing mission to evacuate Americans and allied refugees from Afghanistan has "not been affected."
"The Department takes seriously its responsibility to safeguard its information and continuously takes steps to ensure information is protected," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.