No new lockdown expected in Germany

Despite the increase in the number of people infected with the coronavirus, Minister of Economy Peter Altmaier does not expect a new lockdown in Germany, DW reports.

"Given everything we know today, we will be able to avoid a new lockdown for vaccinated and recovered people," he said.

According to Altmaier, this means that restaurants and shops will be open in winter as well.

At the same time, the minister said that he understands the heads of institutions who have rejected unvaccinated people, given that many companies have lived through difficult months and do not want new infections in their area.

The Ministry of Economy did not comment on the setting of such rules at the German state level.