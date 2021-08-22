Bolivia ex-interim president attempts suicide in prison

Former Bolivian interim President Jeanine Anez harmed herself by cutting her lower arms while in jail on Saturday, her lawyer Norka Cuellar told local media after police reported what they categorized as attempted suicide, Reuters reported.
"This is a cry for help from the former president. She feels very harassed," the lawyer told reporters.
"The doctor came in and found her with the cuts. On her left wrist she has three cuts, they have sutured her," Cuellar said.
Anez was detained earlier this year over accusations that she participated in a coup to oust longtime former President Evo Morales in 2019. She has denied the allegations and says she is a victim of political persecution. She is in jail while awaiting trial.