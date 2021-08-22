UK calls on US to delay date for withdrawing from Afghanistan

Afghans trying to flee to Britain to escape the Taliban will have to make their own way to the borders if the Americans do not delay the date for leaving the country, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace declared Sunday, the Daily Mail reported.

In a powerfully emotive article for The Mail on Sunday, Wallace warns that time is “ticking along, impossible to stop” towards the imminent end of the UK’s mission to rescue thousands of Afghans entitled to come to the UK.

While acknowledging that “no nation will be able to get everyone out,” Wallace also announces that a series of “processing hubs” will be set up in countries neighboring Afghanistan for refugees who manage to escape. If they can establish their right to come to the UK, they will be flown to Britain.

Also, Wallace makes a veiled plea for Washington to delay the US leaving date beyond August 31, writing: “Perhaps the Americans will be permitted to stay longer and they will have our complete support if they do.”

Wallace’s announcement coincided with scenes of carnage at Kabul airport Saturday, with reports of at least four women crushed to death in a stampede.

In a separate announcement last night, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain had “stepped up to the plate” after he secured 200 visa waivers for Afghan journalists to flee.