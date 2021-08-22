News
Sunday
August 22
News
7 Afghanistan civilians killed near Kabul international airport
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport killed seven Afghan civilians in the crowds, the UK military said Sunday, showing the danger still posed to those trying to flee the Taliban’s takeover of the country, AP reported
There have been stampedes and crushing injuries in the crowds, especially as Taliban fighters fire into the air to drive away those desperate to get on any flight out of the country.
“Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible,” the UK Defense Ministry said in a statement.

 

