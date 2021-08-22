The Taliban want to collaborate with Turkey in various domains. The statement came from Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen in an interview with Turkish pro-government newspaper Turkiye.
"Contrary to known facts, we maintain close relations with Turkey," Shaheen said. "Turkey is a very important player for us. It's both a respectable and powerful country that should have a special place in the Islamic world."
He added that Afghanistan's ties with Turkey cannot be compared with any other ties.
"As the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, we need friendship, assistance, and cooperation with Turkey more than any other country. Afghanistan has rich land resources, but we do not have the power to develop them. Our infrastructure has been destroyed due to the occupation and looting of the rulers. We want to collaborate with Turkey on health care, education, economy, construction, energy, and redeveloping land resources. Once the internal balance is formed, we expect our Turkish friends to play an active role in resolving these issues," Suhail Shaheen said.