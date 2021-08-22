News
Sunday
August 22
385 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
385 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Sunday morning, 385 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 237,634 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 15 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,752cases.

Three more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,146 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 235, the total respective number so far is 224,254, and the number of people currently being treated is 7,482.

And 6,933 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,483,890 such tests have been performed to date. 
