Large fire in Yerevan is put out 3 days later

YEREVAN. – The large fire that broke out in Yerevan three days ago has been extinguished. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
The fire was put out at 7:01pm on Saturday.
On Thursday, the national center for crisis management had received a report informing that the roof of a barn in Yerevan was on fire.
It was out that the fire had broken out in the barn in the territory of an agricultural service company, and about 1,600 square meters of the roof of this barn and 2,000 hacks of fodder were burning.