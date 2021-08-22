Afghanistan woman gives birth at Germany air base shortly after US military evacuation flight lands

A mother gave birth to a baby aboard an Afghan evacuation flight on Saturday, according to a series of tweets from the US Air Force's Air Mobility Command, Business Insider reported.
According to the Air Force, the woman went into labor and began having complications on a flight to Ramstein Air Base in Germany, from an intermediate staging base in the Middle East.
The pilot decided to descent to a lower altitude to "increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother's life," the tweet said.
After landing in Germany, Airmen from the 86th Medical Group boarded the flight and helped deliver the baby in the plane's cargo hold, according to the Air Force.
The mother and her baby girl were then taken to a nearby medical facility and are in good condition, the tweet added.