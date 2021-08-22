Taliban political leader arrives in Kabul

The man considered to be the Taliban's top political leader, Abdul Ghani Baradar, has arrived in Kabul, Fox News reported.
He is in the Afghanistan capital to consult with the Taliban on the new government, according to Taliban official Zabihullah Mujahid.
Baradar was a peace negotiator in Doha, Qatar, last year, and he co-founded the Taliban in 1994. He is also eyed as the next leader of Afghanistan.
The Taliban is not expected to make announcements about the new government until after the August 31 deadline of withdrawing US troops from the country.