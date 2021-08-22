Armenia army General Staff chief: Term military service should be maintained

The process of forming a professional army in Armenia has started, but it does not mean that the principle of mixed staffing shall be abandoned. The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Artak Davtyan, told Sputnik Armenia about this.

"I believe that term [military] service should be maintained in Armenia. It is another matter that we are discussing the issue of reducing the terms, and so on," Davtyan noted.

He added that these processes shall be continuous.

Also, Davtyan stressed that there are all opportunities to acquire new weapons. He added that when the respective time comes, they will display these means obtained within the framework of cooperation.

Earlier, it was announced—at the level of top officials—that the reform within the Armenian armed forces shall be carried out with the assistance of Russia.