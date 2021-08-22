Lavrov: CSTO, SCO summits to focus on security issues amid situation in Afghanistan

At the summits in September, the leaders of the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will discuss ensuring security, taking into account the developments in Afghanistan. The statement came from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a meeting with representatives of the ruling United Russia party of President Vladimir Putin, TASS reports.

"The risks that may already arise in the territory of the Russian Federation depend on the security of our allies in Central Asia. Tomorrow's CSTO online summit, the CSTO and SCO tête-à-tête summits in September, will, of course, be devoted primarily on ensuring the security of the participating countries in the context of the development of the situation in and around Afghanistan," he said.

The leaders of the CSTO member countries—which includes Armenia—will hold a videoconference Monday to discuss the issues amid the situation in Afghanistan. And the SCO summit will take place on September 16-17 in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.