Taliban accuse US of causing chaos at Kabul airport

The Taliban on Sunday blamed the United States for the chaotic evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghans and foreigners from the capital Kabul, one week after the hardline Islamist group returned to power, AFP reported
The United States has warned of security threats, and the European Union admitted it was "impossible" to evacuate everyone at risk from the Taliban.
But terrified Afghans continue to try to flee, deepening a tragedy at Kabul airport where the United States and its allies have been unable to cope with the huge numbers of people trying to get on evacuation flights.
"America, with all its power and facilities... has failed to bring order to the airport. There is peace and calm all over the country, but there is chaos only at Kabul airport," Taliban official Amir Khan Mutaqi said.
UK's defense ministry said Sunday seven people had died in the crowds, without giving further details.
A journalist, who was among a group of other media workers and academics lucky enough to get to the airport on Sunday for a flight, described desperate scenes of people surrounding their bus on the way in.
"They were showing us their passports and shouting 'take us with you... please take us with you,'" the journalist said. "The Taliban fighter in the truck ahead of us had to shoot in the air to make them go away."