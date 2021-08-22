Putin: Afghanistan situation directly related to Russia security

The situation in Afghanistan is directly related to Russia's security, said Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting with representatives of the ruling United Russia party, RIA Novosti reported.

"It [i.e., the situation in Afghanistan] is important for our security, it is directly related to our citizens. We do not want terrorists in the form of refugees to appear at us. We do not want a repeat of the [19]90s, when we had actual hostilities in the North Caucasus, and let the terrible reality we see in Afghanistan today be at us. All that was not so long ago. Therefore, we do not need such elements from Afghanistan, nor do other countries need [it]," Putin said.

That is why, according to him, Russia is working towards Syria. "In order not to allow Syria to become like Afghanistan and be a source of terrorism," the Russian president said.

He added that the issue of refugees from Afghanistan will be a priority for the Russian Foreign Ministry.